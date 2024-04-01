The Simple Method For Cutting Dessert Bars Evenly Every Time

When it comes to serving up delectable dessert bars, presentation is key. But achieving evenly sized slices can feel daunting. With the best techniques, you can ensure that each piece is perfectly portioned and beautifully plated. All you need is a sharp tool for cutting and a great bar recipe — like our chocolate peanut butter cheesecake bars.

It's usually best to remove the cooked dessert from the pan once it's cooled a little. Use the baking paper or foil lining to help take it out and put it on a chopping board for cutting. Next lightly oil your knife or cutter.

Then, for square shapes, start by cutting the cooked mixture in half horizontally, creating two equal-sized rectangles. Then cut each rectangle in half vertically, dividing the pan into quarters. Depending on the size of the pan, continue this process, cutting each section into halves until you reach your desired number of bars. This method ensures that each slice is uniform in size and shape so everyone gets an equal piece.

When it comes to rectangular pans, the process is much the same. Begin by cutting the cooked mixture in half horizontally, creating two long rectangles. Then, cut each rectangle in half vertically, dividing the pan into quarters. From there, you can continue cutting each section into halves for smaller bars or cut them into thirds for larger servings. The key is to maintain consistency and precision with each cut, ensuring that each slice is equal in size.