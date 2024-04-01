The Simple Method For Cutting Dessert Bars Evenly Every Time
When it comes to serving up delectable dessert bars, presentation is key. But achieving evenly sized slices can feel daunting. With the best techniques, you can ensure that each piece is perfectly portioned and beautifully plated. All you need is a sharp tool for cutting and a great bar recipe — like our chocolate peanut butter cheesecake bars.
It's usually best to remove the cooked dessert from the pan once it's cooled a little. Use the baking paper or foil lining to help take it out and put it on a chopping board for cutting. Next lightly oil your knife or cutter.
Then, for square shapes, start by cutting the cooked mixture in half horizontally, creating two equal-sized rectangles. Then cut each rectangle in half vertically, dividing the pan into quarters. Depending on the size of the pan, continue this process, cutting each section into halves until you reach your desired number of bars. This method ensures that each slice is uniform in size and shape so everyone gets an equal piece.
When it comes to rectangular pans, the process is much the same. Begin by cutting the cooked mixture in half horizontally, creating two long rectangles. Then, cut each rectangle in half vertically, dividing the pan into quarters. From there, you can continue cutting each section into halves for smaller bars or cut them into thirds for larger servings. The key is to maintain consistency and precision with each cut, ensuring that each slice is equal in size.
Carefully score the marks before cutting the bars
If you're looking for an alternative method, consider using a ruler or straight-edge to guide your cuts. Simply measure and mark the desired width of each slice along the edge of the pan, then use a sharp knife to cut along the markings. This method can help ensure that each slice is perfectly uniform, even if you're working with an oddly shaped pan or unusual dimensions.
It's also a good idea to gently score where you're going to cut when the mix is just out of the oven. Then once it's cooled and out of the tin, just follow your own guide. A bench scraper, bread knife, or cook's knife, lightly oiled, will help you get straight lines and clean cake cuts using this method. Even a straight-edge pizza cutter will work for large pans such as sheet tray baked goods.
Another handy trick is to chill the bars in the refrigerator or freezer before cutting. This helps to firm up the filling and crust, making it easier to achieve clean, precise cuts without any crumbling or squishing. Plus, chilled bars are less likely to stick to the knife, resulting in smoother, neater slices.
So, the next time you're serving up a batch of delicious dessert bars, don't let uneven slices ruin your presentation. With these simple tips and techniques, you'll be slicing and serving with confidence, ensuring that each piece is perfectly portioned and ready to delight your guests.