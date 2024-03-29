Avoid This Prep Mistake At All Costs To Keep Your Baked Ham Juicy

If you're one to celebrate special occasions with a ham, then you're probably already calculating how much ham you'll need to buy this Easter holiday. Once you've figured out the amount, the next thing is ensuring you produce a perfectly baked glazed ham that will wow all your guests, the key markers being flavor and juiciness. However, achieving this feat is easier said than done. Simple mistakes can make that succulent finished dish elusive, with one of the most common blunders being scoring the ham too deep.

Scoring is the process of making shallow grooves on the ham surface, usually in a crisscross pattern. These cuts are the secret to a flavorful and juicy ham first because they allow the glaze to seep into the meat instead of just staying on the surface. Secondly, slicing through the fat exposes more surface area for rendering. And since fat is known to carry flavor, getting more of it to infiltrate the meat means a more delicious finished dish.

Apart from enhancing flavor, scoring creates a delightful texture variation. The edges of the lattice-like pattern crisp up and caramelize during baking, which contrasts wonderfully with the succulent meat interior. Therefore, to experience all these benefits of scoring, you must do it correctly — cut too deep and you risk your ham drying out when cooking.