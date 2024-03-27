How Much Ham You Really Need Per Person This Easter Holiday

Easter Sunday is nearly here, so you might be prepping for your holiday lunch or dinner. There are many classic offerings to add to your spread, like deviled eggs and spring salad and you can't forget the desserts like carrot cake cupcakes for the kiddos in attendance (and the adults with a sweet tooth). To pull it all together, you need a main dish, however, and ham is the customary protein to serve on Easter. If it's your first time hosting an Easter soiree, or more guests RSVP'd for the meal and accompanying egg hunt, you might be unsure of how much ham you need per person.

To make Easter prep easier, we've done the research so you have enough ham for your guests — although it's always worth making a little more in case an unexpected guest (or two) makes their way to the dinner table. In general, it is recommended to prepare at least 1/4 to 1/3 lbs of boneless ham or 1/3 to 1/2 pound of bone-in ham per person. That means if you are having 10 guests, you'll need about 2 1/2 to 3 1/4 pounds for boneless and 3 1/4 to 5 pounds for bone-in. That said, it is always best to have more than not enough and some would advise upping that amount by a quarter pound per person both with boneless and bone-in. Of course, you should also take into account any guests who don't eat meat, children who may have smaller appetites, and friends who want to-go plates.