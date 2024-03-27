How Much Ham You Really Need Per Person This Easter Holiday
Easter Sunday is nearly here, so you might be prepping for your holiday lunch or dinner. There are many classic offerings to add to your spread, like deviled eggs and spring salad and you can't forget the desserts like carrot cake cupcakes for the kiddos in attendance (and the adults with a sweet tooth). To pull it all together, you need a main dish, however, and ham is the customary protein to serve on Easter. If it's your first time hosting an Easter soiree, or more guests RSVP'd for the meal and accompanying egg hunt, you might be unsure of how much ham you need per person.
To make Easter prep easier, we've done the research so you have enough ham for your guests — although it's always worth making a little more in case an unexpected guest (or two) makes their way to the dinner table. In general, it is recommended to prepare at least 1/4 to 1/3 lbs of boneless ham or 1/3 to 1/2 pound of bone-in ham per person. That means if you are having 10 guests, you'll need about 2 1/2 to 3 1/4 pounds for boneless and 3 1/4 to 5 pounds for bone-in. That said, it is always best to have more than not enough and some would advise upping that amount by a quarter pound per person both with boneless and bone-in. Of course, you should also take into account any guests who don't eat meat, children who may have smaller appetites, and friends who want to-go plates.
Boneless or bone-in?
Because the weight of bone-in ham includes the bone, you need to consider whether to buy a bone-in or boneless ham for your dinner crowd. Bone-in ham typically has more flavor and moisture and makes for an aesthetically pleasing platter for when it's time to carve into those portions. However, if you're serving a larger crowd, you might want to go boneless. You can still make boneless ham flavorful with the right ingredients and it might be more affordable, cutting grocery costs.
Now that you know how much ham you need to buy and cook for your Easter Sunday dinner, you must figure out what technique and glaze to use. If you don't have a family recipe for a glazed ham that makes its way to the buffet each Easter, consider some of Tasting Table's recipes. Try our ham with bourbon brown sugar glaze recipe or our smoked pineapple ham.
If you have leftovers, even after adhering to our calculations, be sure to store them properly. Ham is best kept in an airtight container in the fridge and will last for up to five days.