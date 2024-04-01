Does It Matter If You Don't Strain Lemon Curd?

When it comes to lemon curd, you might wonder whether or not it is really necessary to strain the sharp, citrusy component. Some swear by the silky smooth texture achieved through straining, while others argue that it strips away the curd's character. Let's delve into the pros and cons of straining lemon curd and shed light on when and if it is necessary to strain.

There are several key benefits to straining lemon curd. First of all, this step removes any lumps or bits of cooked egg that may have developed due to cooking the curd at an excessively high temperature, creating a smooth consistency that's perfect for spreading or filling. For those who prioritize presentation, strained lemon curd offers a flawless, professional look without any visible imperfections or contaminating flavors such as caramelized sugar from the edges of the pot.

There are, however, several key reasons that you might not want to strain the curd. Some argue that straining lemon curd removes some of its natural texture, such as the zest, resulting in a product that lacks depth and character. There's the potential for waste, as some of the curd may be left behind in the strainer. Ultimately, one of the biggest reasons people choose not to strain is that it is yet another step and more to clean. Straining can be a tedious process, requiring patience as you evenly and carefully press the curd through the sieve to avoid pressing any impurities through.