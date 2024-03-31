The First Step You Can't Skip Before Reheating Steak

Reheating steak isn't quite as tricky as making it in the first place, but it does take some attention to detail to make sure it comes out almost as tasty as when it was freshly cooked. While it's tempting to nuke your meat just like you would with other leftovers, be sure to stay away from the microwave in this case. Whether you reheat steak using the oven, stove, or air fryer, you'll want to think ahead and bring your beef to room temperature beforehand.

What does this accomplish? If you bring a chilled steak from the refrigerator straight into a sizzling hot pan, you end up essentially shocking the meat. The fibers in the beef will tense and become stiff, which can make your final product tough and chewy. The outside will also warm up much faster than the center, so you risk uneven heating. Plus, a cold steak can quickly stick to a hot pan — so when you go to flip it, the tasty brown outer layer that you worked so hard to sear can separate from the rest of the meat. It can also waste a little time in the kitchen if you don't bring your meat to room temperature ahead of time, since a frigid steak will cool down a hot pan, so you'll need to wait for it to warm up again.