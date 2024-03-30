12 Creative Ways To Use Your Empanada Maker

Empanadas make any meal feel like a party. Whether they're small enough to hold in your hands or big enough to dig into with a fork, they score in every department, from the crispy crust to the succulent filling. All you need is some dough, filling, and an empanada maker. You can find those ingenious devices online, even at Walmart and Target. But, wait. Once you have that attractive, reasonably priced new kitchen tool, is it going to go in that drawer — you know which drawer — with that cute corn silk remover, those meat-shredding claws, and that electric potato peeler that all seemed like such good ideas at the time? No, it's not. The empanada maker can fit into the simplest meals and star in the most complex ones. Give it some dough, and it will get the job done, regardless of what filling you choose.

Also known as an empanada press or cutter, this tool lets you easily fill the dough of your choice, and there are plenty of choices when it comes to empanadas. Not all dough is the same. There's a difference between empanada dough and pie dough, and that is primarily the higher fat content in the empanada dough that contributes to its tenderness. Bread or dumpling doughs also vary, and all work with empanada makers. Here are creative ways to put yours to work, so there will be room in that drawer, maybe for that new self-warming ice cream scoop you've been eyeing.