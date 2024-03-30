The Key Ingredient For Flavor-Packed Soups And Stews Is Shiitake Mushrooms. Here's Why

We all have an image of our ideal soup or stew — a warm, welcoming bowl of homey ingredients that's overflowing with big flavors. This could be a classic beef stew, a bowl of rich ramen, or a hearty lentil soup. Either way, what you want out of soup is something comforting, and ideally savory, whether it has meat in it or not. This is why one of the more underrated broths for soups and stews, mushroom, may also be the best. You've probably come across the term umami often on food sites; it's the name for the taste receptors that allow us to experience savory flavors. Well, mushrooms are some of the umami kings of the ingredient world. And within the world of mushrooms, there is one variety that stands above all others in its ability to impart deep flavor to dishes: the shiitake mushroom.

Umami can be tough to understand, since savory is more subjective than sour or sweet, but scientists actually have a measurement in mind when they use the term, and that's the amount of the amino acid glutamate. That acid is what reads as meaty when we taste it, and shiitake mushrooms are absolutely full of it. In fact, shiitakes are almost twice as flavorful as your standard button mushrooms, who are no slouches themselves. So, if you want a flavor-packed base for your soup or a booster to an already-made chicken or vegetable broth, nothing compares to shiitake mushrooms.