Always Simmer Your Aromatics First When Frying Rice

Nothing beats fried rice from restaurants. It's fluffy without being too soft or mushy, has an incredible umami flavor, and comes with a delicate sweetness. Trying to recreate restaurant fried rice doesn't always yield the same results, but if there's one thing you can do for perfect fried rice each time, it's simmering your aromatics beforehand.

In cooking, aromatics are everything. They bring heat, texture, depth, and so much more to food. Some people swear by ginger's pepperiness or buttery garlic for their homemade fried rice, but it doesn't really matter what you use — just fry it for a while first. If you add all your onions, garlic, or shallots at the same time as your rice, they won't release their flavor into the oil that coats the rice. Cooking down the aromatics is the best tip you need to make restaurant-quality fried rice. It won't take as long as caramelizing onions, but the aromatics will need a few extra minutes to flavor the oil properly.

Although fried rice is cooked at a higher heat, you'll need to start lower and slower, otherwise, the aromatics will burn. Once the aromatics start to soften, go ahead and add the cooked rice in. If you're afraid of them burning once you start frying the rice or you don't want them to make their way onto your plate, smash the aromatics rather than mincing them so they can easily be scooped out once they flavor the oil.