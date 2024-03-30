Spray Your Steak With Oil To Keep The Rub From Falling Off

When you have a sizzling, perfectly cooked steak with a crusty exterior of spices in mind, it's upsetting to see your favorite dry rub slide off the sides of the meat while it's heating up. So how do you ensure that meticulously crafted dry rub stays put on your steak where it belongs? Fortunately, the answer is simple and you likely already have everything you need. It comes down to lightly prepping the surface of the steak before adding the dry rub.

All you need is a spray bottle, like the one you use for your air fryer, armed with a neutral oil like vegetable oil. Before applying your dry rub, give your steak a light mist of oil. This acts as an adhesive, allowing the spice blend to adhere to the meat better. The extra moisture helps bind the spices blend without having to use a marinade. But what exactly does a dry rub do for your steak anyway?

Beyond adding flavor, a dry rub forms a delicious crust on the exterior of the meat, sealing in juices and enhancing the overall texture. It's the difference between a lackluster steak and one with a fantastic crust that's bursting with flavor from the first bite to the last.