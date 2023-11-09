Why You Should Spray Your Air Fryer With Oil Halfway Through Cooking

If you're still getting to grips with the nuances of air fryer etiquette, you may not be aware of why you should spray your food and the basket with oil halfway through cooking. Adding oil at the very start of the process is standard air fryer practice, but a quick spritz midway through helps the food brown more evenly and crisp up beautifully. Though it is possible to prepare food — whether it be potato wedges, home fries, or a fillet of salmon — in an air fryer without using any oil, even the lightest spray works wonders to boost flavor and maximize exterior crispness.

This is particularly true when heating food that's been battered, coated, or breaded. Spraying the base of the air fryer and the food itself before switching on the machine catalyzes the cooking process because the fat on the surface helps transfer the heat throughout the food more effectively. However, once the air fryer is midway through its cycle, you may find that the food inside has started to become dry as it's blasted with a continuous circulation of hot air. This also happens to be the perfect time to add more oil to the fryer because you'll already be momentarily stopping the machine to shake the basket or rotate larger pieces of food around to encourage even cooking.