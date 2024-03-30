French Onion Soup Mix Is The Chicken Wing Seasoning You Need To Try

While they may be marketed as dinner, dried soup mixes are essentially dried spice packets that'll lend flavor to far more than just broth or water. For example, French onion soup mix is added to broth about as much as it's added to sour cream for a tasty game-day dip. It'll even double as meatball seasoning. Perhaps the best application yet, French onion soup mix is the outrageously flavorful chicken wing seasoning you need to try.

An aromatic-forward seasoning mix, French onion soup mix delivers a double dose of onions — via powder and dried flakes — along with garlic powder and, in some cases, celery salt. Some brands put soy sauce into the mix, while others use MSG. Its strong onion flavor has a spicy, almost tangy, brightness, while the garlic, celery, and soy offer a comforting savory and salty balance. Whether you use a premade packet for convenience or make a mix from scratch with dried staples, French onion soup mix packs a serious savory spicy punch to infuse a batch of chicken wings.

All you have to do is sprinkle a packet over a bowl of raw wings with a drizzle of olive oil and mix to combine before arranging them on a baking sheet. As the wings bake, the aromatic ingredients will caramelize, which adds a layer of sweetness to the spicy dried mix. Baking will also crisp the bits of onion flakes, enhancing the chicken skin like a light, crunchy breading.