French Onion Soup Mix Is The Chicken Wing Seasoning You Need To Try
While they may be marketed as dinner, dried soup mixes are essentially dried spice packets that'll lend flavor to far more than just broth or water. For example, French onion soup mix is added to broth about as much as it's added to sour cream for a tasty game-day dip. It'll even double as meatball seasoning. Perhaps the best application yet, French onion soup mix is the outrageously flavorful chicken wing seasoning you need to try.
An aromatic-forward seasoning mix, French onion soup mix delivers a double dose of onions — via powder and dried flakes — along with garlic powder and, in some cases, celery salt. Some brands put soy sauce into the mix, while others use MSG. Its strong onion flavor has a spicy, almost tangy, brightness, while the garlic, celery, and soy offer a comforting savory and salty balance. Whether you use a premade packet for convenience or make a mix from scratch with dried staples, French onion soup mix packs a serious savory spicy punch to infuse a batch of chicken wings.
All you have to do is sprinkle a packet over a bowl of raw wings with a drizzle of olive oil and mix to combine before arranging them on a baking sheet. As the wings bake, the aromatic ingredients will caramelize, which adds a layer of sweetness to the spicy dried mix. Baking will also crisp the bits of onion flakes, enhancing the chicken skin like a light, crunchy breading.
French onion wings: alternative methods and dip pairings
While baking is the easiest, least messy method to incorporate French onion mix into a batch of chicken wings, you can also use the mix to create a sauce for fried wings. A sauce might give you more opportunities to add other flavorful ingredients — such as hot sauce, soy sauce, fresh chilies, and aromatics. Then, instead of mixing the raw wings with the seasoning in a bowl, you'll add the fried wings to a seasoning bag with the French onion sauce and shake to combine. Whether you fry or bake the wings, fresh garnishes are the final touch to enhance the aromatic flavors even more. Sprinkle French onion wings with fresh parsley, melted butter, and parmesan cheese for a richer savory complement. If you want to increase the heat, you can toss the wings in red pepper flakes, oregano, and lemon pepper.
As for dip pairings, the wings' savory and aromatic flavor profile will work well with tangy, creamy sauces and spicy hot sauces. Just as French onion soup loves a rich cheesy accompaniment, you can dip your wings in a funky and sharp blue cheese dressing. Other creamy sauces like a tangy buttermilk ranch, sweet and sour mayonnaise-based comeback sauce, or a creamy jalapeño ranch would also taste delicious. An umami-rich blend of soy and oyster sauce with ketchup and brown sugar would also enrich the onion flavors in your wings beautifully.