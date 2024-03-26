12 Portuguese Drinks You Should Try At Least Once

Whether you're wandering through cramped alleyways in Lisbon, exploring the lush vineyards of the Douro Valley, or catching some rays in the Algarve, Portugal is a small country with lots to offer. In addition to its charming town centers, pleasant climate, and friendly locals, Portugal is known for its food. Seafood, egg tarts, and duck rice are just a few dishes to sample in this Iberian nation.

But exploration of Portuguese culture is only complete with a sip of its diverse array of drinks. From distinctive wines like Vinho Verde and Port to unexpected liqueurs like sour cherry ginjinha and bitter almond Amarguinha, you'll never be bored (or thirsty) in Portugal. Besides its alcoholic offerings, Portugal also serves up mazagran, a lemonade iced coffee, and capilé, a refreshing summer drink made from maidenhair leaves and orange blossom. Follow along as we explore these drinks and more. By the end, you'll know exactly what to order the next time you find yourself in a Portuguese restaurant.