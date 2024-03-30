The Trick For Turning Store-Bought Croissants Into Pretzels

There's nothing better than the buttery aroma, chewy texture, and fresh taste of glorious soft pretzels made from scratch, but these types of recipes can take several hours from start to finish. Typically, you'd need to make the dough by hand — which involves mixing it, kneading it, and letting it rise — then deflate the ball and shape it into pretzels. If you want all the goodness that comes with these homemade snacks but without the hours of labor involved, start off with store-bought croissants instead.

You'll need to get a package of canned crescent rolls, such as Pillsbury, to get going here (not already-baked croissants from a coffee shop). Then, all you need to do to transform them into pretzels is douse them in a pot of boiling water with baking soda for just a minute before baking them, thus skipping all the steps required to make the dough. Traditionally, pretzel dough is boiled with lye because of its alkaline properties, which caramelize the sugars and increase browning on the surface. However, if you don't have lye sitting around your pantry, baking soda acts as a worthy substitute. It's also an alkaline ingredient, so it makes for a mahogany, crunchy shell and deliciously caramelized sugars.