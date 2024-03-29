A Roman Holiday Is The Caffeine-Packed Drink With Jungle Bird Cocktail Origins

In the 1970s, the tiki-style Jungle Bird cocktail was created in Kuala Lumpur. Made with dark rum, Campari, lime, pineapple, and demerara syrup, this punchy sipper was first slid across the five-star bar at The Hilton. Known for inviting tropical garnishes and a flavorful medley of ingredients, tiki cocktails are instant holidays in a glass.

Yet, for those craving a vacation who are struggling to keep up with the daily demands of life, a Roman Holiday can be the peppier alternative. Invented by a bartender at Cindy's hotel bar in Chicago, the drink ditched the rum and put a spicier spin on the classic cocktail — and added a serving of caffeine. With the jolt of energy, any sleepless nights and weary workdays will soon be forgotten, and revelers will be well on their way to an upbeat drinking experience.

Tasting Table recipe developer Ksenia Prints shares some key tips for shaking up a Roman Holiday cocktail. "Once shaken and strained into a glass filled with crushed ice, this drink offers a sophisticated and unique departure from customary aperitifs," Prints explained. You'll need gin, Amaro Averna, and Campari to form the boozy foundation of this recipe. Lime and pineapple juice smooth out stronger alcoholic wallops, while an ounce of cold brew coffee steers this drink into a textured territory that is rich, deep, and moreish. Shaken with ice, strained, and served, the Roman Holiday delivers exactly what it promises: The lively taste of escape.