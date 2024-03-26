The Kitchen Tool Natalie Sideserf Can't Live Without When Making Hyper-Realistic Cakes - Exclusive

Rolling pins are commonly used to roll out dough, but Sideserf takes it in a slightly different direction. She starts by cutting a preliminary shape from a cake. The next step is adding the molding surface. She explains, "I roll it out and then I place it on top of the cake and then I sculpt it." Sideserf makes it abundantly clear that the edible clay (aka modeling chocolate) is the key to her creations and adds, "If I wasn't able to have that rolling pin on hand — sometimes I even use it to sculpt and shape — if I didn't have that rolling pin, I probably wouldn't even be able to use the product."

While Sideserf employs all sorts of creative tricks to assemble her wildly realistic cakes, it's comforting to know that the average person doesn't have to stock their kitchens with an array of fancy tools if they're curious to experiment with these fun desserts. That said, the rolling pin is especially helpful for working with edible clay, so you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for the imminent product release from Sideserf Cake Studio. And if your kitchen isn't yet equipped with a rolling pin, various items can make a solid substitution for the time being.

