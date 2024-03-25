Review: Fishwife And Fly By Jing's Newest Tinned Fish Collaboration Is A Sweet And Spicy Catch

Tinned fish is an ingredient of authentic beauty and adaptability — whether mixed into a sauce or the star of a sandwich, it's loaded with possibilities. Not to mention how long it can hang out in your pantry without issue. As tinned fish continues to get the attention it has always deserved via social media, two brands who have combined efforts before are at it again. Fishwife, a female-run tinned seafood company founded by Becca Millstein and Caroline Goldfarb in 2020, and Fly by Jing, a Sichuan sauce and spice company founded by Jing Gao, a chef and expert on Chinese cuisine, have dropped a new collaboration: Smoked Salmon with Sweet & Spicy Zhong.

The first collaboration between these two brands came in 2021 with a tinned smoked salmon with Sichuan chili crisp that was an absolute hit for fish and spice lovers alike. It has continued to be Fishwife's best-selling item. Once again, the two have teamed up for a flavorful mind meld, showing how valuable a can of smoked salmon can be, especially when amped up with the proper sauce.

To write this article, I tasted the fish straight from the can on its own and in a few of the recipes listed on the Fishwife website, judging for taste, versatility, and price. I received promotional samples of this product for review, however, this did not impact my feelings or opinions about the Fishwife and Fly by Jing Smoked Salmon with Sweet & Spicy Zhong.