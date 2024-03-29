Your Microwave Is All You Need To Make Spicy Sriracha-Flavored Salt

If your meal feels incomplete without a drizzle of sriracha, wait until you get your hands on salt that has been flavored with the hot sauce. Sriracha-flavored salt is the one-way ticket you need to quickly upgrade some of your favorite snacks. From punchy pretzels to mouthwatering air fryer french fries, your go-to recipes will come to life when seasoned with a spicier salt. The best part? Making this flavorful food enhancer doesn't require much effort on your part. Simply combine your choice of salt with sriracha in a microwave-safe bowl, cover with a paper towel, and place in the microwave.

Start by mixing ½ cup of kosher salt with ⅓ cup of the hot sauce; you can adjust your future recipes accordingly should you crave a hotter kick. Microwave the mixture for six or seven minutes but stir the spicy salt every 60 seconds or so while keeping an eye on your creation so that it doesn't burn. Once cooked, the zippy salt will be slightly damp and should be left to dry for at least an hour before it can be used to season food and drinks. You can check the salt for any residual moisture with a paper towel before you go wild sprinkling it onto the salmon fillets meant for the grill.