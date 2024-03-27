Canned Biscuits Are The Quick Way To Get Delicious Strawberry Shortcake

Whether afternoon cravings for dessert are demanding or you find yourself short on time before tonight's dinner party, the path to fresh sweetness needn't be long. Using store-bought biscuits, you can quickly put together a strawberry shortcake that is both delicious and pretty to serve. With a recipe this easy, you may find yourself plating dishes of strawberry shortcake on the regular.

Look for canned buttermilk biscuits at the store to make a golden, fluffy foundation for fresh fruit fillings and fluffy layers of whipped cream. As the biscuits bake, you can work on putting together the other components for your dessert. Mix cream with vanilla extract and slice washed strawberries to stir with sugar or sweeteners of your choosing. Once the baked biscuits have cooled, top cut pieces with strawberries and cream, garnish plates with sprigs of mint or rosemary, and finish the presentation with dustings of powdered sugar. In less than a half hour, you can be tucking into a treat that is not only refreshingly smooth but also offers warm memories of summer.