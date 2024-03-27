Brighten The Rich Sweetness Of Baklava With Orange Blossom Water And Zest

Dozens of baklava recipes exist around the world. And while ingredients might change from place to place, the main recognizable elements of this Middle Eastern dessert offer thin sheets of phyllo dough layered with nuts and sweeteners like honey or sugar. Whether walnuts, pistachios, or hazelnuts are used to make this tempting treat, however, a hint of citrus can help some of the more flavorful notes sing. As Tasting Table recipe developer Alexander Roberts shared in her pIstachio and orange baklava recipe, zest from an orange and a spoonful of orange blossom water is all that is needed to create a fresh take on this classic favorite. "We'll add some cinnamon for a warm spice note, and use both orange zest and orange blossom water to brighten the sweetness of the baklava," Roberts writes.

Orange juice, sugar, water, honey, and orange blossom water make a beautiful warm syrup that can be drizzled on top of warm baklava. The best part of inviting orange flavors into a baklava recipe is that the inclusion happens after the initial baklava has baked, so if you forget about the zesty upgrade, you have time to add it later. Those who want to double down on the taste of the lively fruit can let the orange-infused syrup after the first pour before drizzling another round for a more pronounced burst of citrus. The light tang of the orange and orange blossom can level out any overpowering sweetness and provide the perfect complement for buttery bites of crunchy pistachios and flaky pastry dough.