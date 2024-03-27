Jim Morrison's Favorite Whiskey Was An American Favorite, Jack Daniel's
Every great poet has a chosen elixir to imbibe that helps loosen up their thoughts and drop those eloquent lines we like to sing or repeat. Jim Morrison, the frontman for The Doors, was, indeed, a poet, and his muse of choice was whiskey. However, when it comes to the brand the artist preferred, it wasn't the whiskey to reach for if you enjoy a softer sour, nor was it a small-batch artisanal brand. But, surprisingly, it is one that Frank Sinatra drank. Morrison was a fan of Jack Daniel's whiskey.
The artist's penchant for this distilled spirit is mirrored in The Door's "Alabama Song (Whiskey Bar)" where the opening verse starts, "Well, show me the way to the next whiskey bar, Oh don't ask why." And while he was known to partake in Irish whiskey, like when he shot the cover for his last album, "L.A. Woman," or even a little Chivas, Jack Daniel's siren song never failed. What is it about this brand that had the likes of a soulful crooner and the lead singer of a psychedelic rock band crushing on it?
Star studded fanbase
Jack Daniel's whiskey has a long-standing relationship with the music world. It started when the original maker of this spirit opened his White Rabbit and Red Dog saloons in Lynchburg, Tennessee in 1892 and formed the Silver Cornet Band to bring people together through music and drink. It quickly caught on and cast its magical spell over artists of each successive generation. Morrison is joined in his love for JD by other greats like Jimmy Page, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, and Tom Petty. Kesha even sings about brushing her teeth this stuff in her song "Tik Tok."
What makes JD a whiskey of choice? It is often considered a good introduction for those who want to explore drinking this booze. Its price point makes it affordable and its overarching notes of caramel, vanilla, and oak keep those who enjoy this spirit coming back for more. Not to mention, per Drinks International, Jack Daniel's ranked sixth in their 2023 annual list of bestselling American whiskey brands and has been a staple on this list in previous years as well. This classic Tennessee whiskey can be consumed straight, but it is perfect for a Jack and Coke, as well as a classic Lynchburg lemonade.