Jim Morrison's Favorite Whiskey Was An American Favorite, Jack Daniel's

Every great poet has a chosen elixir to imbibe that helps loosen up their thoughts and drop those eloquent lines we like to sing or repeat. Jim Morrison, the frontman for The Doors, was, indeed, a poet, and his muse of choice was whiskey. However, when it comes to the brand the artist preferred, it wasn't the whiskey to reach for if you enjoy a softer sour, nor was it a small-batch artisanal brand. But, surprisingly, it is one that Frank Sinatra drank. Morrison was a fan of Jack Daniel's whiskey.

The artist's penchant for this distilled spirit is mirrored in The Door's "Alabama Song (Whiskey Bar)" where the opening verse starts, "Well, show me the way to the next whiskey bar, Oh don't ask why." And while he was known to partake in Irish whiskey, like when he shot the cover for his last album, "L.A. Woman," or even a little Chivas, Jack Daniel's siren song never failed. What is it about this brand that had the likes of a soulful crooner and the lead singer of a psychedelic rock band crushing on it?