The Subtle Differences Between American Garlic And Chinese Garlic

In the bulk of culinary styles of cultures worldwide, people all over are cooking with garlic. The slammin' little bulb boasts a myriad of medicinal benefits, basically defines "umami," and in the words of the late, great Anthony Bourdain himself, "Garlic is divine." Home and professional cooks turn to it for its signature pungent flavor and savory aroma. But, for as many chefs in the U.S. regularly use it, fewer are familiar with where their ingredient actually comes from.

Much of the garlic sold in the U.S. is imported from China. With hardneck vs. softneck, scapes, and spring garlic, it's easy to tell the major types of garlic apart with no more than a glance thanks to their different shapes and colors. However, it's not that way with American vs. Chinese garlic. Chinese garlic is generally more common and pungent, while American garlic is more physically inconsistent and has a milder flavor — and that's just the tip of the allium iceberg.