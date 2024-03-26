Jalapeño Popper Chili Is The Way To Eat The Classic Appetizer In A Hearty Bowl

It's got chili in the name, but it's not quite the same as a pot of Texas red chili with beans. For instance, you'll need to bake the chicken and roast the jalapeños in the oven before the two ingredients go into the pot. You'll remove the skins of the roasted jalapeños, but it's up to you whether or not you want to also rid the seeds or keep them for a slightly spicier chili. The bacon is also cooked first, and that flavor-packed rendered fat is used to saute the onions for the base of the chili.

We'll let you check out the recipe for the full breakdown, but here are some ways to switch it up. There are nutritional differences between chicken breasts and thighs, but the latter is a good alternative if you want more tender, fatty chicken in the bowl. Or skip poultry and use crumbled sausage in the chili instead. Our recipe doesn't use beans, but if you prefer a classic version or need more protein, mix in beans too. The recipe depends on jalapeños, but if you like a spicy dish, swap in Serrano peppers which pack more heat. You can also garnish with sweet pickled jalapeños to temper the heat or a dash of hot sauce to kick it a notch. Then, top it all with shredded cheese and bacon to finish off this reinvented chili.