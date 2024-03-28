Is Mayonnaise Actually Considered A Sauce And Not A Condiment?

With a deceptively simple taste, mayo is used in a variety of dishes. It adds a bright tang to BLT's and subs, gives potato and egg salads their creamy finishes, and works as something to simply dip your fries in — if you're into that. With the myriad ways that mayo can be put to use, it begs the question: Is mayo a sauce or a condiment?

According to U.S. grocery store classifications, the question has already been answered. Mayo is typically found in the condiment aisle alongside ketchup, mustard, and the like. However, it's not that simple. To properly classify mayonnaise, you'll have to understand the difference between condiments and sauces. Think of a condiment as something that adds finality to a dish, although it's not actually necessary — a squeeze of ketchup on hot dogs or a swipe of mayo on a burger. Sauces, on the other hand, help to build the foundation of a recipe as it's being put together. Hot sauce in buffalo dip is considered a sauce, as is mayo when it's in a creamy chicken salad or deviled eggs. Furthermore, mayo is used as a base for sauce variations like remoulade and aioli.

As such, mayo straddles the line between both categories; this is because context is most important when figuring out whether it's a condiment or sauce. Mayo itself is a sauce, a role it retains when heated or stirred into a recipe. Yet it turns into a condiment when it's spread onto something finished.