The Starbucks Greener Store Located In A Charming 100-Year-Old Virginia House

Out of the many unique Starbucks cafes around the world — like its beachfront location in Muizenberg, South Africa and mini cafes built in shipping containers — one spot stands out in historic Williamsburg, Virginia. Anyone who's visited Williamsburg (or recalls their high school history lessons) knows the town was founded back in 1699 and still has many historic buildings — including the 100-year-old house that is part of the coffee giant's Greener Store initiative.

The 100-year-old house located on Williamsburg's Richmond Road opened in September 2023. Before it was a green Starbucks, it was used as the William and Mary Center for Archaeological Research. Per a statement shared with Tasting Table, one senior store designer notes, "Weaving the threads of the past into our contemporary creations ensures that each design tells a story — a story that transcends time and resonates with authenticity."

At a glance, it might look like just another Colonial-style building repurposed as a retail location to match the town's aesthetic, but many eco-friendly measures went into this cafe, and not all of the sustainable features can be seen by consumers. These include the high efficiency appliances, low-emitting paint and sealants, and in-store energy systems like composting and food donation. The Starbucks location runs solely on locally-sourced renewable energy generated from the Fern Solar project a mere 200 hundred miles away in Edgecombe County, North Carolina. The building also features a rainwater collection system used for irrigation outside and furniture made with recycled wood inside.