How Many Shipping Container Mini Stores Does Starbucks Have?

Hundreds of Starbucks locations span the American landscape and dot the globe, many comprising standout architectural features or nods to local culture. One sits mid-mountain in a California ski resort, one occupies the former site of the Berlin Wall, another tucks into Swiss train coaches roaming the tracks, and yet another features at least 2,000 oversized wooden sticks lining the walls and ceilings near a Japanese Shinto shrine. Unique as they are, nothing compares, at least in terms of the company's commitment to structural sustainability, to the growing collection of Starbucks mini-stores perched within former shipping containers.

The concept is nothing new, with a growing number of earth-conscious consumers choosing to park their lives within the confines of repurposed containers once holding goods shipped across oceans and continents. To date, Starbucks operates 40-plus stores within structures made at least partially from shipping containers, including 37 in the United States, according to a company spokesperson. They zigzag the country, making their homes in 20 states, including Washington, California, Oregon, New York, Pennsylvania, Hawaii, Connecticut, Texas, Georgia, and South Carolina. They also reside in international locations such as Taiwan, Peru, and the Dominican Republic, on the campus of the Universidad Iberoamericana (UNIBE) in Santo Domingo.

What makes these Starbucks stores stand out is the thoughtful designs but also the use of existing materials for construction. As opposed to virgin materials, the shipping container bases of the buildings, collectively, go a long way in reducing the environmental impacts of ongoing Starbucks expansion.