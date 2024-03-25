The Benefit Of The Reverse Tare Method When Weighing Ingredients

Serious bakers are serious about measuring ingredients. A bit too much flour can result in dry, crumbly cookies, and not enough makes an overly gooey, flat one — just two of the many downfalls of poor measuring. Using a scale to weigh out ingredients is the most accurate method and, once you get used to it, the most convenient. You'll save time not washing all the measuring utensils and eliminate worries about improperly packed brown sugar or inaccurate measuring cups.

Your scale can do a few tricks to help make your measuring even more efficient. One, the so-called reverse tare (or negative tare) method, allows you to remove exactly the right amount of an ingredient from your storage container. You just place the container on the scale, press the tare (or zero) button to zero out the reading, and scoop out what you need until the reading shows the negative weight called for in your recipe. So if you're looking for 8 ounces of flour, the reading will show -8 ounces when you've taken out the right amount. Measuring directly from the container saves washing a bunch of mise en place bowls and allows you to spoon dry ingredients gradually into your mixing bowl without removing it from your stand mixer with each addition called for in your recipe.