The Best Canned Beans Brand You Should Buy Is Actually Not Goya

When it comes to canned beans, your mind may first think of Goya, a reliable brand that can be found at just about any supermarket. If you've ever had Goya beans, then you know that they're plenty tasty — but you may be surprised to learn that when Tasting Table ranked 10 canned bean brands, Goya did not finish first. Instead, Goya ranked at number two — with Heyday Canning Co. taking the top spot. What stands out about Heyday — and why we ranked it at number one — is the beans are already seasoned. Flavors include Kimchi Sesame Navy Beans, Enchilada Black Beans, Apricot Glazed Baked Beans, Tomato Alla Vodka Cannellini Beans, Coconut Curry Chickpeas, and Harissa Lemon Chickpeas.

The brand prides itself on using "only the best, tastiest ingredients," according to its website. Further, CEO and Co-Founder Kat Kavner confirmed in an interview with Forbes that its products do not contain any added salt for preservation, but instead are naturally preserved using just heat, which sets it apart from other brands. Most canned beans contain salt, and some brands, such as Signature Select and Good & Gather, contain calcium chloride, an inorganic compound that is considered a form of salt that acts as a preserving agent. Finally, all the Heyday products are vegan, gluten-free, and use non-GMO ingredients. Heyday is not yet certified organic but specifies on its website that this is a goal it's working toward.