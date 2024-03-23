An Italian Local Picked 15 Restaurants In Bologna You Should Know About

Most tourists heading to Italy know about the country's strengths in the food department. While bad restaurants certainly abound, especially in heavily trafficked areas, there is no shortage of great food in Rome, Florence, and Venice, which tend to be among the top bucket list destinations for many visitors.

But there are some cities in Italy where you have to really struggle to get a bad meal. Where practically every restaurant — with the possible exception of those harshly lit 24-hour joints with rotating mystery meats or sweaty day-old pizza slices — can whip up satisfying, high-quality dishes made with excellent ingredients. One of those cities is Bologna, Italy's veritable foodie epicenter and the birthplace of tortellini, Bolognese sauce, mortadella, and true culinary grit.

Nestled in the heart of the Emilia-Romagna region, the city also boasts an extensive array of shops and markets that sell some of the freshest and tastiest cheeses, cured meats (which you shouldn't store in the pantry), and produce you will ever encounter. So let's take a look at how you can sample these delights at some of the best restaurants in town. As a local living near Bologna, I personally selected these spots based on my experience and on careful consideration of Italian professional review sites.