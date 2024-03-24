Trader Joe's Vs Whole Foods: Which Grocery Store Meat Counter Is Better?

Trader Joe's and Whole Foods are both trendy grocers these days, but the two popular chains are quite different. Many foodies might have discussed the ultimate question — "Would you rather live near a Trader Joe's or Whole Foods?" — because both stores have a cult-like following thanks to an array of specialty products and organic items. From all of the comparisons you can make between the two supermarkets, the meat department is a major difference. It's a factor we at Tasting Table discovered in our ranking of the 14 best grocery stores to buy meat.

In our ranking, Trader Joe's came out as one of the worst meat departments with the 13th spot. To be fair, much of the meat that the California-based chain sells is high quality and affordably priced but there isn't a huge selection. The store also doesn't have a meat counter to order cold cuts and freshly-cut steaks. In comparison, Whole Foods, which took third place, has a meat and seafood counter. It was ranked near the top due to its wide selection of high-quality meats, many of which are organic and hormone-free. Whole Foods also has rigorous quality standards for sourcing its meats from farms that use no antibiotics. Meanwhile, Trader Joe's sells some meats that are also sustainably sourced and antibiotic-free, but some meats might contain additives like antibiotics per its website.