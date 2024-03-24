The Absolute Best Type Of Beef Cuts To Use For Pho Broth

When developing a pho recipe for one of my upcoming cookbooks, I dove deep to uncover the absolute best beef cuts to use to make pho broth. As a half-Vietnamese person, this has always been a personal mission. After all, pho is bad if the broth lacks taste or is too salty, sweet, or briny. It needs to taste balanced and, well, beefy if you're making beef noodle soup or beef pho.

That said, I discovered the best beef cut to use is something bony, be it beef bones like knuckle bone or, if you're willing to splurge a little, cuts of oxtail or marrow bone. When simmered over time, beef bones impart deeper flavors and complexity to your pho broth. Knucklebones, for example, have marrow and cartilage, which adds collagen to the broth, making the broth silky. After refrigerating the broth, you might notice it turns into jelly. Simmered oxtails and marrow bones add buttery richness, though the broth will have a layer of oil. High-quality cuts of beef bones will add body to pho broth, making it super savory and satisfying.

Historically, pho started out as a smart way for street vendors in Vietnam to use what they had on hand. They turned to leftover beef bones and other overlooked cuts because they were more economical but still flavorful. Packed with cartilage and marrow, these often discarded parts became the secret behind pho-nominal broth flavors.