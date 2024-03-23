How Long You Can Actually Store Dried Corn Kernels In Your Pantry

Dried corn kernels are a great staple to keep stored in your kitchen. Not only is dried corn convenient and nutritious — with plenty of fiber and vitamins — but it is also one of the pantry items with the longest shelf life. As with many long-lived grocery items, however, you may lose track of when you first added that stock of dried corn kernels to your pantry and begin wondering just how long you can let it sit. Read on to learn the best time frame for storing corn kernels and how to keep them fresh for as long as possible.

Different types of corn can last for different lengths of time. In most cases, the dried corn you will want in your kitchen will be dried sweet corn. This is the type of corn used for recipes like corn on the cob, corn chowder, and so on, and it can last for two to three years on average. There may also be a chance you are storing a variety known as dent corn, which is used for making corn flour — in which case you will have it on hand for a while. Dent corn is incredibly hardy and can last for up to 20 years. Of course, all of these time frames are dependent upon proper storage. In order to maintain your corn's quality, be sure to store it in an airtight container away from heat, light, and moisture.