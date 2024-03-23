Canned Navy Beans Are The Secret To Creamier Soups And Stews

Canned navy beans are a pantry staple you should absolutely have on hand in your kitchen. Canned beans in general are a delicious, nutritious, and extremely versatile ingredient for so many recipes — you can use them to make everything from hearty bean pastas to protein-packed canned bean smoothies — but their best use is perhaps as a tool for improving soups and stews. There is no doubt that if you are looking for a velvety, rich soup, these beans are the ones to reach for.

Navy beans are a very popular type of bean, and they have been a staple in American cuisine for many years. In fact, the bean's name comes from their widespread use in feeding members of the United States Navy during the 1800s and 1900s. They have a mild flavor that melds well with any dish, taking on the taste of the ingredients with which they are combined. More importantly, they have an exceptionally fluffy, starchy interior that melts in your mouth and brings a smooth texture to recipes. This makes them a great choice for amping up the creaminess of soups without overwhelming the existing flavors that are present.