For A Smoother Navy Bean Soup, Purée It In The Food Processor

There's nothing quite like the hearty embrace of a bowl of navy bean soup, especially when the temperatures dip and the cozy comforts of home beckon us. This classic, brimming with rich flavors and packed with wholesome nutrients, has been a staple in kitchens for ages. However, not everyone is a fan of its rustic texture. If you're yearning for a silken variation of this soup, the food processor is your best ally.

Navy bean soup, traditionally made with navy beans, vegetables, herbs, and sometimes ham or bacon, is renowned for its chunky consistency. These small, white beans, (also known as Yankee beans, pea beans, haricots, or Boston beans) cook down to a soft texture but can retain some of their chewiness unless they're specifically processed for creaminess. This is where your trusty food processor comes into play.

Why opt for a smoother texture? Firstly, a creamier consistency offers a different dining experience. Instead of navigating through beans and chunks of ingredients, every spoonful delivers an even taste of all the soup's elements creating a delightful harmony of flavors in your mouth. Secondly, for those who have texture sensitivities or are serving the soup to young ones, puréed soups can be more palatable. There's a velvety quality to them that feels indulgent and can be easier for diners to eat and enjoy.