The Best Products At TIHS 2024 For Your Sourdough Needs

In sourdough baking, there's a term referred to as the "Goldilocks zone." When your starter rests in a temperature range between 75 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit, it thrives and grows better. The Goldie by Sourhouse was inspired by this zone to create its starter container. The clear dome lid lets you watch your starter and see it as it grows over time. The jar rests on a cooling puck that can cool down if it senses the temperature is too hot. It features an easy-to-interpret three-zone thermometer that alerts you when your starter is ready to cook.

"It's an alter and a celebration for your starter," said co-founder Jennifer Olsen, whose background is in industrial design. "It's important to see and interact with your starter, not lock it away in a cupboard — for both practical and emotional reasons." The carefully designed jars are smooth-edged and shoulder-free to make scraping out the mixture easy. The team also offers a set of blue, yellow, and red bands to allow for a quick and clear gauge of your starter's growth, ideally making users even more in touch with the ingredient and, ultimately, better bakers.

"I wanted to make a dumb device, not a smart device," added co-founder Erik Fabian, who says a traditional mug warmer, another tech option, will add a blast of heat but could kill your yeast in the process. "Sourdough is kind of intimidating, and we wanted to take away all those risks."