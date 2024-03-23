Pumpernickel Is The Sweet Bread You Need For Elevated Avocado Toast

In its simplest form, avocado toast only needs two ingredients: fresh avocado and a slice of bread. Delicious as a humble avocado toast may be, it can be elevated in myriad ways. Rather than focus solely on adding other tasty toppings, turn your attention to the primary ingredients and experiment with different types of bread. While every loaf and roll can offer its own unique aesthetic, texture, and taste, there's just something about combining creamy avocados with sweet, earthy pumpernickel.

Falling under the umbrella of rye bread, both bittersweet American and grain-forward German pumpernickel are made from coarsely ground rye flour. As a result, this gives loaves distinctive features including a dark brown color, which can contrast bright green avocados in a visually appealing way. But it's the bread's unique flavor that makes pumpernickel the ideal base for avocado-laden toast. Earthy with honeyed nuances and traces of spice, pumpernickel can effortlessly amp up any recipe for avocado toast. Not only can the toasty sweetness of the brown bread balance the buttery quality of the avocados, but the avocado's underlying grassiness can even emphasize the earthiness of the pumpernickel successfully.

Working with slices of pumpernickel can also provide a textural benefit for avocado toast. Given its dense crumb, the darkly hued bread proves sturdy enough to support the weight of mashed or sliced avocado, along with any number of flavorful extras.