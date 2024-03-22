Do Satsuma And Shiranui Mandarins Taste Different?

While browsing through the selection of mandarins in your local market's fruit section, you might not think much about scrutinizing how one orange globe would be different from the next, especially in terms of flavor. Mandarin connoisseurs will tell you that no two types of this fruit are alike.

Take satsuma and Shiranui mandarins. The satsuma mandarin presents the ideal visual you might have of the fruit, with its smooth and bright, red-orange peel and slightly oblate shape. The Shiranui mandarin, in comparison, may catch your eye because of its "imperfect" appearance, its peel more wrinkly and less glossy and a protruding lump surrounding its stem.

Beyond the obvious differences in their appearance, both variants have a sweet flavor but with perceptible differences. Hailed by some as the sweetest among citrus fruits, satsuma mandarins have a mild and refreshing acidity whereas the intense flavor of Shiranui mandarins has evoked comparisons to candy. While choosing the taste of one over the other is a matter of personal taste, learning the distinctions between these two types of mandarin opens up possibilities on the different ways you can enjoy them beyond eating them raw.