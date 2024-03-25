The Simple Method To Make Your Oreos Even Sweeter

If you've spent afternoons ripping open Oreo packages and twisting, licking, and dunking the sandwich cookies into milk to enjoy, you're not alone. However, a few lovers of the classic treat have taken Oreo enjoyment a step further by heating the morsels prior to eating. Though warming up these creme-filled snacks is certainly not a requirement, the right amount of heat can enhance the taste of the packed wafer cookies.

We have TikTok to thank for the rise of the hot Oreo trend, and we're not complaining. A warmed-up Oreo not only offers a texture that can't be found when taking a cookie directly from a package, but the taste of the cookie and its recognizable creamy center changes once heat has been applied. (Not to mention the mouth-watering smell that fills your kitchen after the cookies have been heated.)

Whether you pop these babies into the microwave, give them a flash in a hot skillet, or set them in an oven for a few minutes, warmed Oreo cookies offer a different eating experience. When placed into a skillet, the outer cookie layers take on a satisfying crunchy texture, and a few rounds in the microwave can turn these snacks into soft, gooey treats.