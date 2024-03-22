Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Grocery Store Tuna Salad

The modern foodie is a terrifically busy, terrifically hungry individual — we get it. On your lunch break or after a hectic day running errands, it's easy to swing by the nearest Duane Reade or Erewhon and hit the pre-made food fridge for a container of tuna salad. It's a smart choice. Tuna is a killer low-calorie protein, simultaneously low-fat and high in healthy DHA omega-3 fatty acids, keeping folks fueled as they go about their days. Still, while we're all aboard the Tuna Salad Train, store-bought is not the way to go here. It may be tempting to hit the Whole Foods buffet post-grocery-run, but resist the temptation: It's worth it to make your tuna salad at home.

For starters, it's easy to make elevated tuna salad yourself. You don't have to turn on the stove, wash a bunch of dishes, or wait for anything to finish cooking. It's accessible for beginner home cooks, pescetarian-friendly, and ready to eat as quickly as you can slam the ingredients together. Homemade tuna salad is also wicked simple to customize. You can add sweet pickle relish for tang and crunch, or diced apples for sweetness and bulk. You could swap the regular mayo for umami-forward Kewpie mayo, or raid your own spice cabinet (lemon pepper, dill, and curry powder are our favorites). It's all tailored to suit your unique preferences. (Grocery store tuna salad may be a little quicker, but it can't do that.)