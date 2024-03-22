Why Landing A Last-Minute Reservation At A Steakhouse Isn't Always Great

The public is fickle, and in the restaurant world high customer demand carries formidable merit. Securing the reservation you really want can be tough, especially if you're looking to dine at a highly-ranked steakhouse. In fact, if reservations are too easy to get, some industry professionals consider that a poor reflection on the restaurant. For better or worse, fine dining remains an elite sphere, and accessibility (or the lack thereof) separates the wheat from the chaff. As Michael Voltaggio, co-owner of Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse in Maryland and former "Top Chef" contestant, tells Business Insider, A good steakhouse should be hard to book. "If you can get an eight-top last minute at 8 p.m. on a Friday or Saturday night," says Voltaggio, "that's probably a good reason to not go there."

When it comes to hotels and airplane tickets, sometimes you can actually save money by booking last minute. That's not the case with steakhouses. Reservations can fill up quickly, especially on weekends or holidays. For many high-demand restaurants, it's common practice to open the books for online reservations two weeks in advance at a set time (i.e. 10 a.m., midnight, etc.). Other restaurants open their online books as far as 30 days in advance. Check the steakhouse's website or Yelp! page to find out if they have a specific recurring time slot like this.