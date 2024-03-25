Why You Should Avoid Citrus At All Costs When Cleaning Your Dutch Oven

The Dutch oven may be one of, if not, the most significant pots to cook in. Make your spicy buttermilk fried chicken or simple roasted pork loin in one of these enameled pots, and rest assured you are going to wind up with one of the most tender, moist pieces of meat your mouth has ever experienced. However, when it comes to the maintenance of this prized culinary possession, there are several crucial tips for cleaning your Dutch oven you want to adhere to, including avoiding any cleaners that have a citrus element to them.

Sure, citrus makes everything it touches smell that much better. It is an aromatic aphrodisiac that is perfectly suited for cleaning if you want to impart a bright and fresh scent; however, it is also enamel's nemesis. Citrus cleaners can steal the shine from your Dutch oven, leaving it dull and lackluster. Given how expensive this cooking vessel can be, using a nice smelling cleaner is not worth the risk of ruining its appearance.