How To Freeze And Thaw Dates

Dates are not only loved for their exceptionally sweet taste, but their versatility also makes them a great addition to your diet. Whether you're incorporating them into recipes, using the dates as a natural sweetener, or simply snacking on them as is, these chewy oval fruits are a delight. If you're looking for an ideal preservation method so you always have some dates on hand, then freezing is the way to go. The biggest advantage of freezing these tropical fruits is the extended shelf life coupled with preserved quality. More to that, the process is pretty straightforward.

First, select the freshest, ripest of your preferred type of dates. Wash the fruits under cold water, then dry them completely. Freezing wet dates will result in ice crystal formation, which will affect their texture after thawing. Next, you can remove the pits to make using the fruits easier when thawed. Once your dates are clean, dry, and pitted, divide them into portions so that whenever you need some, you only thaw the necessary amount therefore maintaining freshness and reducing waste.

Next, pack the dates into resealable freezer bags, remove as much air as possible to prevent freezer burn, seal, and pop them into your freezer. Remember to label each portion with the freezing date for easier tracking of the age of the fruits. If properly stored, frozen dates can last up to one year. Beyond that, they may still be safe to consume, however, their taste and texture will begin to deteriorate.