The Best Way To Cook Bone-In Vs Boneless Steak, According To Chef Michael Lomonaco

When it comes to cooking steak, the first detail to figure out is which cut of steak to go with — and, specifically, bone-in or boneless? Either option will make for a delicious meal, so you may want to decide based on the cooking process. Tasting Table spoke to an expert, restaurateur and chef Michael Lomonaco of Porter House in New York City, to break down the differences between cooking a bone-in steak and a boneless steak.

"Both bone-in and boneless steaks may be cooked using [the same] methods with slight adjustments to the technique; the bone-in steak takes a minute or two additional cooking time on each side to allow the meat at the bone to cook as thoroughly as the rest of the steak without overcooking the remainder of the steak," Lomanaco explains. "Constant attention to the steak being prepared will help avoid overcooking a bone-in steak." Similarly, the bone-in steak requires more resting time than its boneless counterpart.

However, just because both types of steak can be cooked using similar methods, Lomonaco has different preferences for how to cook each type.