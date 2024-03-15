Albert Adrià Says If You're New To Spanish Cuisine, This Is The First Dish You Should Cook - Exclusive

World-renowned chef Albert Adrià is famous for the experimental, boundary-pushing modernist cooking he perfected at the groundbreaking restaurant elBulli and continues to explore at his current restaurant, Enigma. However, just because he's known for innovation doesn't mean he can't appreciate tradition. In fact, he has explored the traditional flavors of his Spanish homeland at some of his previous restaurants, including the beloved gastropub Inopia Classic Bar.

Tasting Table recently caught up with Adriá for an exclusive interview, and we took the opportunity to ask him what the best gateway dish is for someone who's looking to learn how to cook Spanish food at home. He didn't hesitate with his reply: "It would be probably tortilla de patatas. It's like the omelet with potatoes."

The tortilla de patatas isn't like a Mexican tortilla at all — instead, it's a frittata-like egg dish made with potatoes (and often onions) that have been slow-cooked in olive oil. It has been eaten in Spain for centuries, and since it's made with cheap ingredients, it's a less intimidating introduction to cooking Spanish food than, say, a seafood paella. However, that doesn't mean it's super easy to make.