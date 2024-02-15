Albert Adrià Talks To Us About South Beach, Massimo Bottura, And Spanish Cuisine

Hi! Do you know what you're cooking for Massimo Bottura's tribute dinner at South Beach?

We're actually going to do a vegan dish. It's a vegan burrata. We're going to put also a few seasonal products into this burrata. It's going to be a black truffle and green peas.

Wow. That sounds great. How do you make a vegan burrata?

It's a secret [laughs]. With love. With love. With soya beans and a lot of love.

Do you remember the first time you met Massimo? And what was your first impression of him?

Yeah, he worked with me in elBulli in 2002, I believe. I don't remember. I'm not sure, but 2002, maybe. 2001, 2002.

Do you have any particular memory of him when he worked at elBulli?

In that moment at elBulli, there were lots of foreigners. And it was a good thing that he was Italian because it's always easier for a Spaniard to speak with an Italian than someone else. A lot of people inside the kitchen talk in English, because they are from around the world, no? We have people from Korea, from Belgium, from Italy, from wherever you like.

Food is a universal language, right?

Totally, totally.

Have you learned anything from Massimo over the years? Has he taught you anything about Italian cuisine?

The funniest thing is that I've never had dinner at his restaurant. That is something really, I really need to solve as soon as possible. But we've cooked together many, many times.

I saw at one point you cooked together at one of his refettorios, the soup kitchens. What made you want to do that?

It was an amazing experience and one of the most beautiful things that I've ever seen. And we also cooked with my brother Ferran. It's a great memory from that event. We always meet each other like 3, 4, 5 times a year.

That's amazing.

And for me, to be able to participate in this homage [to Massimo], with also such great names, is a complete honor, and I take it really seriously.