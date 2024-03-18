The Tom And Jerry Is The Festive Cocktail That Dates Back To The 1800s

Although most cocktails come cold, there's a special magic to a hot sling. Make a hot toddy or warm up some bourbon and discover a whole new side to your favorite spirits. Plus, the heating preparation is a method to integrate new ingredients, like spices and other flavors. Few hot drinks expand to include numerous components quite like the Tom and Jerry.

The festive cocktail dates back to 1820s America and its creation takes more from dessert-making than mixology. Each batch requires separating eggs, mixing butter and sugar into the yolks, and whipping whites into a meringue-like creation. The two components are folded into one another alongside spices, creating a batter. To finish, milk is warmed with brandy and rum, the batter is added, and the whole creation goes into a mug.

With such a complicated creation process, the Tom and Jerry is best crafted in large batches. However, get the procedure going, and its allure is understandable. The drink sneakily integrates two ounces of liquor all cozied up in a frothy cloud of spices like cloves, allspice, cinnamon, or nutmeg. The drink was once a 19th-century bar staple and it's now experiencing a revitalization.