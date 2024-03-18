The Tom And Jerry Is The Festive Cocktail That Dates Back To The 1800s
Although most cocktails come cold, there's a special magic to a hot sling. Make a hot toddy or warm up some bourbon and discover a whole new side to your favorite spirits. Plus, the heating preparation is a method to integrate new ingredients, like spices and other flavors. Few hot drinks expand to include numerous components quite like the Tom and Jerry.
The festive cocktail dates back to 1820s America and its creation takes more from dessert-making than mixology. Each batch requires separating eggs, mixing butter and sugar into the yolks, and whipping whites into a meringue-like creation. The two components are folded into one another alongside spices, creating a batter. To finish, milk is warmed with brandy and rum, the batter is added, and the whole creation goes into a mug.
With such a complicated creation process, the Tom and Jerry is best crafted in large batches. However, get the procedure going, and its allure is understandable. The drink sneakily integrates two ounces of liquor all cozied up in a frothy cloud of spices like cloves, allspice, cinnamon, or nutmeg. The drink was once a 19th-century bar staple and it's now experiencing a revitalization.
The Tom and Jerry mixes brandy and rum for an eggnog-like hot drink
As is frequent with many cocktails, the drink's origins are murky. It's commonly attributed to bartender Jerry Thomas, who claimed to have created the sling at his St. Louis bar in the mid-19th century. However, the Tom and Jerry had already been mentioned in the Salem Gazette in 1827, over two decades prior. Most sources suggest the Tom and Jerry emerged somewhere in New England, aligning with the newspaper's origins.
The sling builds off eggnog, which was already very popular in the 19th century as a symbol of prosperity. Additionally, brandy and rum were common historical spirits in the U.S., so it's no surprise they are integrated into the cocktail. Specifically, how the batter's creation occurred is unclear. However, made in large volumes, it comes with its own convenience. Pre-batched, it can be kept in the fridge for a couple of days, with 19th-century homes even possessing specialized vessels to hold it.
The Tom and Jerry is perfectly poised for creative modern renditions. From altering the base rum and brandy to selecting spice mixes and adding flavors like vanilla, it's a great canvas for festive drinking.