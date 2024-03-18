Canned Chipotle Peppers Are The Key To Spicing Up Corn Chowder

Corn chowder has roots in the American Midwest and South, where corn is a staple crop. However, corn is first and foremost a Mexican crop and continues to be the foundation of most Mexican food. Mexican cuisine has perfected the marriage of earthy, savory corn with spicy chilis as evidenced by iconic dishes like poblano-stuffed tamales de rajas, corn chips and salsa, and the famous street foods Mexican elote and esquite corn snack. So, if you're looking for a spicy kick for corn chowder, canned chipotle peppers are a classic Mexican staple that fits the bill.

Canned chipotle peppers are dried jalapeños rehydrated, cooked, and preserved in a tangy, smoky, sweet adobo sauce made with vinegar, caramelized onions, tomato, sugar, dried herbs, and spices. They're an easy addition to a corn chowder recipe, with a long shelf life and wide availability in grocery stores across the U.S. Unlike a sprinkle of cayenne or smoked paprika, chipotles offer a much more complex flavor profile that will complement and enhance the sweet and savory nature of corn chowder's star ingredient.

Furthermore, it only takes a few juicy chipotle peppers to season an entire pot of corn chowder. When making our go-to corn chowder recipe, we'll mince a few chipotles to go along with the rest of the dried spices in the sauteed aromatic foundation before adding corn, potatoes, and cooking liquid.