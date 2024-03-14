These Are The Essentials Radhi Devlukia Keeps In Her Spice Box - Exclusive

The role of an expansive spice rack cannot be overstated. With the right spices, a home cook can do anything. They can turn boring eggs into a delicious breakfast or make convincing plant-based versions of conventionally meat-based dishes. As a lifelong cook, Radhi Devlukia knows this. As a successful kitchen content creator, dietician, nutritionist, and author, Devlukia now actively teaches people about the importance of keeping the right spices on hand and within reach.

Recently, Tasting Table caught up for an exclusive interview with Devlukia to discuss parts of her new cookbook, "Joyfull: Cook Effortlessly, Eat Freely, Live Radiantly." The book offers numerous plant-based snacks, drinks, and meals, as well as Devlukia's advice on how to make lasting changes to the way you eat. Each recipe hinges on a balanced combination of healthful and tasty ingredients, especially spices, which are employed generously and intended to bring maximum flavor. In addition to the suggestions in "Joyfull," we wanted to know Devlukia's personal favorite spices.

Her selections represented a balanced profile. Devlukia told us that she always keeps a mix of savory spices (cumin, coriander, garam masala, and mustard seeds), something fragrant (chili powder, smoked paprika, and turmeric), and something sweet (cardamom or cinnamon). As for how she organizes her spice strategy, Devlukia shared a tool she uses: "It's called masala dabba, which means it's a box with seven different compartments, and they're your seven essential spices. That's what usually every Indian household ends up having."