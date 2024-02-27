With 'Joyfull,' Radhi Devlukia Shows That Plant-Based Cooking Has Never Been Easier - Exclusive Interview

How can you compare and contrast the type of Ayurvedic cooking that you have constructed the book around to the conventional principles of that diet?

I wouldn't necessarily say that my recipes are meant to be or are Ayurvedic. This isn't an Ayurvedic cookbook. But what I have done is incorporated a lot of Ayurvedic principles that have really helped me along my way, whether it's wellness rituals or practices, and even the basic principles of how to eat an Ayurvedic way. I've incorporated that in the book because I don't believe in living 100% ... I think living 100% in an Ayurvedic way can be quite difficult for this day and age. What I've chosen to do is share the principles and the mindset behind it, and then people can pick and choose how they can use the recipes.

If you are trying to avoid nightshades, there are recipes in there for that, and alternatives of how instead of using tomato, you can use a carrot and celery base. There are different ways that I've shown that you can incorporate the principles, but I've been honest and shared the recipes that I use because I don't avoid nightshades 100%. It is a big part of an Ayurvedic recipe, a lot of the time, avoiding nightshades. So, I have shared the principles, but I wouldn't say the recipes are Ayurvedic, so it's not an Ayurvedic cookbook.

Could you tell us a little bit about the importance of the Kitchari reset diet that you recommend?

Kitchari is actually something that I grew up eating; if you ask anybody who's from an Indian background, Kitchari is the thing that their mom gave them when they were feeling sick, and they were really under the weather. Kitchari is the go-to for that. I grew up with a love-hate relationship with it until I studied Ayurveda, and I realized how incredible it is for our body.

One, lentil and rice together create one complete protein. Two, basmati rice in Ayurveda and moong dal are seen to be two things that are really soothing to the gut and your digestive system. So the [Kitchari] diet recommends that instead of fasting or doing a full fast if you're trying to reset your stomach, have a mono diet, which means having the same thing every single day for a chosen amount of time.

You can do it for a day. You could do it for three days. You could do it for five days. But what it's doing is it's allowing your gut to reset indigestion because you're having the same thing. But at the same time, you're getting spices that are healing to the gut, and you're getting nutrition that your body needs to feel nourished and replenished without putting too much strain on your digestive tract.

[Kitchari] can help with inflammation. It can help with brain fog. It can help with mood. There are so many things that just being able to abstain from certain things in your life can do for your body, and that's really what the Kitchari reset is around. You can choose to do it once a week. You can choose to do it once a month. Or you can even choose to do it when you're feeling like your body's not working for you or it's really run down. It can be a great hug for your belly on the days that you're feeling a little bit low energy and that you just feel you need some comfort food.

