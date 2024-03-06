Radhi Devlukia's Secret To Cooking Plant-Based Versions Of Conventional Meat Dishes - Exclusive

It's hard to argue with the idea that we all need a few more veggies in our lives. By and large, global consumer appetites seem to agree. Economic reports shared by Research and Markets suggest that the plant-based food sector may grow as much as 17.6% by 2027 — a staggering percentage when you consider that this market was valued somewhere around $43 billion at the end of 2023, per Precedence Research.

For all the successes, as more home cooks make the shift to plant-based foods, the challenges of doing so become clearer. Research conducted in the UK and published in Sustainability found that one of the key barriers to shifting to plant-based diets is taste; that leads many to try replicating conventional meat-based dishes in a vegetarian or plant-based way ... and not always to successful results.

Recently, Tasting Table spoke with nutritionist, author, and foodfluencer Radhi Devlukia in an exclusive interview. Devlukia's new cookbook, "Joyfull: Cook Effortlessly, Eat Freely, Live Radiantly," has just hit store shelves, and within its pages is a lifetime of advice on plant-based cooking. Along with the many beautiful recipes in "Joyfull," Devlukia's social media is also regularly filled with clever creations that, at times, include veggie twists on dishes that are normally meat standards. With this in mind, Devlukia shared one of her secrets on cooking plant-based versions of conventional meat plates: "I think spices are the key to making plant-based food exciting, flavorful, and fun," she said.