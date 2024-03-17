Choose Your Cake Recipe Wisely When Converting Into Cupcakes

The best cakes are those you want to hold a little closer — in the palm of your hand. You know? Like a cupcake. So why not turn your favorite carrot or sponge cake into adorable cupcakes you can finish in three bites? Sounds simple enough. But not all cakes are meant to be enjoyed in miniature versions. Indeed, some work better than others.

Take, for example, quick breads. Quick breads are baked goods that use a chemical leavening agent such as baking powder or soda to help them rise. So everything from yellow cakes to loaves is a type of quick bread. Under the quick breads umbrella, you'll often find cakes with a butter and sugar base that prompt you to whisk the two until the mixture is fluffy, otherwise known as creaming. The combination of a chemical leavening agent and the creaming method is a great indicator that a cake recipe will convert successfully into cupcakes; cakes like red velvet and devil's food cake are likely to maintain good structure once converted.

Compare that to other varieties like pound cake that use the creaming technique but contain no leavening agent and are too dense to form cupcakes — or those that use eggs (usually egg whites) as a leavening agent such as chiffon, angel food, and mostly sponge cakes. The results with these can be collapsed, short cupcakes that lose their puffed-up form once they cool, demonstrating how some cakes fare better than others when converted to cupcakes.